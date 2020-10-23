Moscow on Swedish Defense Strategy Draft: No Issues in North Europe Need Military Solution

There are no conflicts in northern Europe that would require a military solution, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday, regarding Sweden's draft defense strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) There are no conflicts in northern Europe that would require a military solution, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday, regarding Sweden's draft defense strategy.

On October 15, the Swedish Defense Ministry sent a draft defense strategy from 2021-2025 to the parliament.

The proposal envisages a 40 percent increase in defense spending.

"We are certain that there are not arguments or conflict in Northern Europe that would require a military solution," Maria Zakharova said in a note published on the website of the ministry.

The spokeswoman added that Russia was ready for dialogue with northern European countries on ensuring security and stability and had repeatedly stressed it when speaking with Stockholm.