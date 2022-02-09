Moscow on THAAD in Ukraine: Russia Calls on US to Avoid 'Stupidity'

Russia calls on the United States to avoid stupidity and not deteriorate the situation further, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday when discussing reports about the potential delivery of THAAD systems to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia calls on the United States to avoid stupidity and not deteriorate the situation further, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Wednesday when discussing reports about the potential delivery of THAAD systems to Ukraine.

"We still call on our American colleagues, with whom we are in dialogue at various levels, including the highest level, not to do stupid things, to behave prudently, not to use the situation to lead it further and further into a dead end, from which it will be difficult to find a way out. We will use further diplomatic methods on our part," Pankin told a round table discussion at the Valdai forum.