UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow On Tigray Tensions: We Hope Ethiopian Government Will Find Way To Restore Peace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 12:17 PM

Moscow on Tigray Tensions: We Hope Ethiopian Government Will Find Way to Restore Peace

Moscow is calling on the warring parties in Ethiopia to exercise restraint, and hopes that the government of the African country will be able to restore peace through properly addressing tensions in the Tigray region, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for Africa, told Sputnik on Monday amid tensions between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and forces loyal to the federal governmen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moscow is calling on the warring parties in Ethiopia to exercise restraint, and hopes that the government of the African country will be able to restore peace through properly addressing tensions in the Tigray region, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for Africa, told Sputnik on Monday amid tensions between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and forces loyal to the Federal government.

"We are calling on all the sides to exercise restraint ... We hope that all the problems will be settled, taking into consideration the need to maintain stability, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia, this multinational and multiconfessional country .

.. We assume that the central authorities, the government in Addis Ababa, will find proper methods to work with different regions, including Tigray, to secure civilian peace in the country," Bogdanov said.

Russia has always advocated stability in Ethiopia, the diplomat noted, pointing to the long-lasting friendly relations with the African country.

Moscow maintains contact with the Ethiopian authorities, including the ambassador in Russia, Bogdanov went on to say, also praising the energetic effort of the Russian embassy in Addis Ababa.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Addis Ababa Ethiopia All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 130,000, tal ..

37 seconds ago

11 U.S. soldiers, 1 civilian in S. Korea test posi ..

39 seconds ago

UPDATE - France's Darmanin to Discuss COVID-19 Mea ..

40 seconds ago

Rauf Haris’s pose of seeking forgiveness from Sh ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

34 minutes ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 32 Li ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.