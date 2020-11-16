Moscow on Tigray Tensions: We Hope Ethiopian Government Will Find Way to Restore Peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Moscow is calling on the warring parties in Ethiopia to exercise restraint, and hopes that the government of the African country will be able to restore peace through properly addressing tensions in the Tigray region, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister and special presidential representative for Africa, told Sputnik on Monday amid tensions between the Tigray People's Liberation Front and forces loyal to the Federal government.

"We are calling on all the sides to exercise restraint ... We hope that all the problems will be settled, taking into consideration the need to maintain stability, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia, this multinational and multiconfessional country .

.. We assume that the central authorities, the government in Addis Ababa, will find proper methods to work with different regions, including Tigray, to secure civilian peace in the country," Bogdanov said.

Russia has always advocated stability in Ethiopia, the diplomat noted, pointing to the long-lasting friendly relations with the African country.

Moscow maintains contact with the Ethiopian authorities, including the ambassador in Russia, Bogdanov went on to say, also praising the energetic effort of the Russian embassy in Addis Ababa.