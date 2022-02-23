Moscow on UK Threatening RT: Response Measures to Be Imposed

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) If the United Kingdom makes moves against Russian media, Moscow will surely impose response measures, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"If Britain implements threats against Russian media, retaliatory measures will be imposed promptly. British journalists may ask their German colleagues how it happens," Zakharova told reporters.