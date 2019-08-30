Moscow On Ukrainian Parliament: We Expect New Politicians To Be More Responsible
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:05 PM
Moscow expects the new Ukrainian parliament to be more responsible, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation formed, on the first day of its work, a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.
"Moscow is closely monitoring the processes taking place in Ukraine and hopes that the new generation of Ukrainian politicians will be more responsible and reasonable, unlike representatives of the previous regime, rejected by a significant part of the country's citizens," the Russian ministry said.