Moscow on UNSC Vote on Afghanistan: We Hope West Will Take Our Concerns Into Account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, expressed hope that the UN Security Council (UNSC) will take Moscow's and Beijing's concerns into account when making decisions on Afghanistan.

On Monday, the UNSC adopted a resolution, drafted by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, that expects the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) to allow Afghans and foreigners to safely leave the country, with abstentions from Russia and China, two UNSC permanent members.

"Russia has made a significant contribution to making this document as balanced as possible so that it corresponds to the urgent task of the Afghan crisis resolution.

Meanwhile, our country and China were forced to abstain during the voting on the text ... Most of our proposals were ignored. The authors of the resolution flatly refused to mention the ISIS [Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia] and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement [banned in Russia], which pose a significant threat to the regional security, in the paragraph on the fight against terrorism ... We hope that in the future our Western partners will take into account the concerns of their colleagues in the council more carefully. We assume that maintaining unity within the UNSC ... is a priority at this stage," Zakharova said in a statement.