Moscow on US Claim of Troop Deployment to Ukraine Border: We Do What We Consider Necessary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia take the steps that it considers necessary on its own territory, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday, commenting on Washington's claims that Russia pulls troops closer to the border with Ukraine.

"We conduct events that we consider necessary on our territory, I will stress once again that we do it on the Russian territory, and some US signals have nothing to do with that. It may be said that we just ignore these signals," Ryabkov said.