MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it had not found any confirmation of the warnings of the US Embassy in Moscow about possible terrorist attacks in Russian cities .

On February 20, the US Embassy in Russia issued a warning about alleged terrorist attacks that could take place in shopping malls, subway, railway stations and other public places in major cities, including Moscow and St.

Petersburg, as well as areas of tension along the Russian border with Ukraine.

"In this regard, in addition to the comments previously voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, we note that once again we do not receive and do not find any confirmation of the US statements," the ministry said in a statement.