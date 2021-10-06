Moscow on US Idea to Expel 300 Diplomats: Senators Seeking Closure of Missions in Russia

US senators, who proposed to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the country, are apparently seeking the closure of US missions in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) US senators, who proposed to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the country, are apparently seeking the closure of US missions in Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

A number of influential US senators asked President Joe Biden to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the country if the Russian authorities did not agree to expand the staff of the US Embassy in Moscow, according to a letter posted on the website of Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

"We won't even remind you that there are no so many Russian diplomats in Washington.

Or did the congressmen, lacking the relevant knowledge in international relations, also counted Russian diplomatic staff working in the permanent mission to the UN?" the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on this proposal.

"Another thing is important. Whoever proposes such steps, apparently, is seeking the closure of US foreign missions in Russia. They should be aware that the responsibility for this will lie with them," the ministry said.