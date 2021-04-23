UrduPoint.com
Moscow On US Intel Report: We Could Also Call US Key Cyberthreat Without Citing Facts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:10 AM

Moscow on US Intel Report: We Could Also Call US Key Cyberthreat Without Citing Facts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Commenting on a fresh US intelligence report qualifying Moscow as a leading cyberthreat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it could just as well call Washington the main threat without substantiating the claim with any facts.

"In line with the worst traditions of the genre, the document recites 'Russia's provocative actions' in cyberspace. However, just as usual they do not present any evidence to support the claims against us ... Just as well, we could also call Washington our main cyberthreat without citing any facts but just referring to the recent belligerent statements by representatives of the top US political elite about the planned large-scale cyberattacks against Russia's state structures," the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

The ministry expressed the belief that Washington was hiding its "inability to formulate a relevant agenda for the global information security dialogue" behind "clumsy and worn-out claims about Russia's provocative actions aimed at undermining Washington's influence and weakening the alliance of Western countries."

"In our opinion, similar statements only indicate a reduced capacity for objective self-assessment," the ministry went on to say.

"Washington's attitude and actions are unlikely to be in line with the still valid US status of a major global power that bears a special responsibility for international peace and security," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

