Moscow on US Nuclear Arms Relocation to Poland: Potential Threats to Face Counter-Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russia will implement exhaustive counter-measures against any potential threat, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told Sputnik in an interview, commenting on US Ambassador in Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher's statement on the possible nuclear weapons relocation from Germany to Poland.

Titov expressed the belief that Mosbacher's statement was "more likely a finishing touch to the US-German relations and a reaction to Germany's domestic political debate on the need to pile up foreign nuclear armory.

"Without giving estimates to specific initiatives of foreign countries within military and political alliances, it can be noted that putting pressure on partners and matching some allies against others is not productive. It is even more uprising that third nations, Poland in this case, voluntarily and eagerly pitch in. Whatever military potential threatening our country is deployed on the Polish territory, Russia's competent structures will implement comprehensive response measures," Titov said.