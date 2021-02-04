Moscow on US Statements on Navalny, Rallies in Russia: US Should Focus on Domestic Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry is suggesting that the United States focus on its domestic issues instead of making statements on unauthorized rallies in Russia and Alexey Navalny, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Let me address Washington. I believe that the protest they have will not just stop on its own. You can't just sweep the dissatisfaction under the rug. And even the statements that you think you can make regarding our country will not help you draw the public attention from your own problems.

They have to be solved because they, the citizens of your country, the US, deserve to be treated according to the laws and to the international obligations of Washington," Zakharova said.

Russia has every reason to show concern in this situation and to "demand respect for basic human rights ” which the US constantly and quite hypocritically worry about in other countries, but ignore in their own," the spokeswoman continued.

"Deal with your own problems. There are many of those, you have to solve them," Zakharova said at a briefing.