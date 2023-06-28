(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) No Russian citizen is subject to extradition to another state, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US government would like to see Prigozhin brought to the United States to face criminal prosecution.

"As for the legal aspect of extradition in general, I can say � no Russian citizen is subject to extradition to another state and has the right to count on Russia's assistance in protecting him from unlawful attempts to bring him to criminal responsibility abroad," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the desire of the United States to seek Prigozhin's extradition.