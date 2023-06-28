Open Menu

Moscow On US's Intention To Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject To Extradition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Moscow on US's Intention to Extradite Prigozhin: No Russian Citizen Subject to Extradition

No Russian citizen is subject to extradition to another state, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) No Russian citizen is subject to extradition to another state, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US government would like to see Prigozhin brought to the United States to face criminal prosecution.

"As for the legal aspect of extradition in general, I can say � no Russian citizen is subject to extradition to another state and has the right to count on Russia's assistance in protecting him from unlawful attempts to bring him to criminal responsibility abroad," Zakharova told a briefing, commenting on the desire of the United States to seek Prigozhin's extradition.

Related Topics

Russia Company United States Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrif ..

Emirates Charitable Association distributes sacrificial meat to 4,200 families

3 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

Stocks diverge as US rally loses steam

2 minutes ago
 EU moves closer to launching digital euro

EU moves closer to launching digital euro

11 minutes ago
 Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Az ..

Mayor Peshawar greets Muslims Ummah over Eid-ul-Azha

9 minutes ago
 City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Az ..

City police finalizes security plan for Eid-ul- Azha

9 minutes ago
 UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Hel ..

UK Government Says Will Invest Over $100Mln to Help Businesses Reduce Carbon Emi ..

7 minutes ago
One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized i ..

One Person Dead, About 1,200 Others Hospitalized in Iran Due to Dust Storm - Off ..

7 minutes ago
 CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid ..

CTP finalizes traffic plan for tourists during Eid holidays

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori distributes 100 sacrificial goats among orpha ..

7 minutes ago
 Admin sealed plant polluting environment

Admin sealed plant polluting environment

7 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges ..

Ex-US Marine Faces Homicide, Manslaughter Charges in NYC Subway Chokehold Death ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World