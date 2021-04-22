(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commented on Western countries' calls to provide independent doctors' access to jailed opposition figure Alexay Navalny: she asked the foreign nations to focus on their problems, including the condition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who needs urgent medical care.

"I see that they link the current condition of Alexey Navalny to what they qualify as chemical weapons poisoning ... If you are so much concerned over his health condition and if you link it to the alleged poisoning with chemical weapons, then please provide to the Russian side all the materials on what happened to him: medical certificates of analysis and so on.

This has not been done so far ... Secondly, there are so many people on the territory of the collective West countries who� do not just demand, who shout that the need medical help. Some people already cannot shout, like Assange, others seek medical institutions' attention through lawyers. But they got refusals. Focus on your own domestic problems," Zakharova told Vesti FM radio station.