UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, OPCW Discussing Visit To Russia For Investigation Of Navalny's Case - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

Moscow, OPCW Discussing Visit to Russia for Investigation of Navalny's Case - Diplomat

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moscow and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are working on a memorandum that will determine the conditions for a visit of an OPCW mission to Russia to look into the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The talks are ongoing. We have invited the OPCW mission to visit Russia in accordance with an article of the Chemical Weapons Convention. A memorandum is being agreed to list on what conditions they will come to us and what they will do. This memorandum is agreed with any country where an OPCW mission goes at the request of the country itself," Nebenzia said.

The exact dates have not been agreed yet, the diplomat said.

Navalny was hospitalized in the city of Omsk on August 20, after he fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Doctors in Omsk diagnosed him with metabolism malfunction, which led to a sudden change in blood sugar levels. It is unclear what caused that, but Omsk doctors found no trace of poisonous substances in his blood and urine.

Navalny was later transported to Germany.

Shortly after his arrival in a clinic in Berlin, the German government claimed, citing military doctors, that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Berlin then said that the conclusions of Germany were backed by laboratories in Sweden and France. The OPCW has opened its own investigation at the request of Berlin. The Kremlin has said that Berlin did not inform Moscow about its conclusions. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia was still waiting for a reply from Germany on this issue.

Russian prosecutors and police began a pre-trial investigation the day Navalny was hospitalized. Kremlin has said that the probes were opened de facto and if the poisonous substance was confirmed, they would be launched de jure as well. The Kremlin said Russia was ready to cooperate with Europe on this incident but would need some information first.

The German government, meanwhile, did not deny the reports of German intelligence having had access to Novichok-type poison since the 1990s.

The clinic in Berlin said that Navalny was discharged on September 23 in a satisfactory condition, with a chance at full recovery.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Moscow Russia Europe France German Visit Germany Berlin Omsk Tomsk Sweden August September From Government Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

HEC and Huawei’s ICT Competition 5th batch exami ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 update

4 minutes ago

AJK President says State of Junagarh is an integra ..

8 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 November 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA Capital delivers solid Q3 performance, with ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.