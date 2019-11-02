Moscow Open for Dialogue With Washington on New Types of Weapons - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia is not avoiding a dialogue with the United States on new types of weapons and is not hiding anything in that respect, this position has been voiced in contacts with Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"In general, we do not refuse to talk about new types of weapons, new military technologies, including those that were announced by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] in 2018 in his address to the parliament. We have been accused of hiding something. We are not hiding, but rather proposing to talk about all aspects of strategic stability in the framework of a broader general dialogue. This is a very clear position that has been conveyed to the Americans," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

According to Lavrov, Washington has not provided "any intelligible reaction" to Russian proposals yet.