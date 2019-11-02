UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Open For Dialogue With Washington On New Types Of Weapons - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Moscow Open for Dialogue With Washington on New Types of Weapons - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia is not avoiding a dialogue with the United States on new types of weapons and is not hiding anything in that respect, this position has been voiced in contacts with Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"In general, we do not refuse to talk about new types of weapons, new military technologies, including those that were announced by Russian President [Vladimir Putin] in 2018 in his address to the parliament. We have been accused of hiding something. We are not hiding, but rather proposing to talk about all aspects of strategic stability in the framework of a broader general dialogue. This is a very clear position that has been conveyed to the Americans," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television.

According to Lavrov, Washington has not provided "any intelligible reaction" to Russian proposals yet.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Parliament United States 2018 TV All

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

46 minutes ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

2 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

2 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

2 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.