Moscow Open To Cooperation With Argentina On Crimes Related To Entry Of Pregnant Russians

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Moscow Open to Cooperation With Argentina on Crimes Related to Entry of Pregnant Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Russian law enforcement agencies are open to cooperation with Buenos Aires on crimes related to the entry of pregnant Russian women into Argentina, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

"Regarding your question as to whether we touched upon the issue of the mafia working in collision with agencies through which Russian women came to Argentina in the course of bilateral diplomatic contacts, we would like to point out that, as far as we know, the Argentine authorities are currently investigating the activities of several agencies specializing in 'immigration consultancy.' We proceed from the fact that the issue falls within the competence of local justice and is an internal matter of Argentina," the ministry said, adding that "Russian law enforcement authorities are open to cooperation and dialogue with Argentine counterparts.

"

In February, the Argentine authorities detained six pregnant Russians and tried to deny them entry into the country. The country's migration service suspected that the purpose of the women's visit was false. However, the Russians were able to appeal the decision in court. Argentina's migration authority also began to suspend and cancel the residence permits of Russians who received them through the birth of a child but did not remain in the country.

Argentina's authorities are currently investigating the activities of several agencies that helped Russians give birth in Argentina and obtain local documents. According to Argentina's law, a child born in Argentina obtains Argentine citizenship, thus allowing parents to apply for an Argentine passport as well.

