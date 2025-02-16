Moscow open to Trump visit at any time: Kremlin

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump could visit Russia at any time mutually agreed upon.

Commenting on the prospects of a Russian delegation visiting the United States during an interview with local media, Peskov said that Washington could swiftly lift personal sanctions against Russian officials if it is willing.

Also, he said that future meetings between the Russian and U.S. presidents would require "special efforts," including a detailed preparation of agendas to address bilateral issues.

The Kremlin spokesman praised the phone conversation between the two presidents on Wednesday as "a strong signal that we will now strive to resolve problems through dialogue. We will talk about peace, not war."