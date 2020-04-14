Moscow Opens 30th Infectious Diseases Clinic Amid Coronavirus Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 30th clinic in Moscow has been reequipped to treat coronavirus patients, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told reporters on Tuesday

A private medical center belonging to K+31 clinic chain has been turned into an infectious diseases hospital within two weeks. It has an intensive care unit with 35 ventilators.

"We continue mobilizing the medical network to battle the coronavirus. It is the 30th hospital so far to join the fight against this infections. We are mobilizing private clinics, in addition to regional and Federal ones," Sobyanin said.

The city council said several more hospitals were in line for being converted into infectious diseases units. A brand new hospital is also being built on the southwestern outskirts of Moscow.