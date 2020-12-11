UrduPoint.com
Moscow Opens Coronavirus Vaccination To New At-Risk Groups Starting Dec 14 - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that vaccination against coronavirus would open to new at-risk groups, including commercial workers and those providing services, starting December 14.

"We should receive a new batch of the vaccine in the coming days.

So, as I have promised, on Monday new at-risk groups will have the possibility to register for vaccination against COVID-19. These are those working in multifunctional public services centers, those engaged in the culture sector, commercial workers and those providing services. Due to their occupation, they have contacts with millions of citizens, they are exposed to risk and may pose a threat to others if getting infected," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

