Moscow Opens Covid-19 Vaccination to More Groups of Workers on Monday - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) People who work in law enforcement, sport- utilities- and food- related industries will be able to get vaccinated on December 28, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Thursday.

"To ensure that more Moscow residents could use their free time and vaccinate, on Monday, on December 28, 2020, we open vaccination registration for new categories of cities.

It is those who work in utilities sphere, food, sport and law enforcement, including police, prosecutors, courts, and others," Sobyanin said.