MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Moscow opposes any foreign meddling in the internal affairs of Syria, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense and security committee, said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about destroying the Turkish economy.

On Monday, Trump threatened to destroy Turkey's economy if Ankara did anything "off limits" in its planned military incursion in northern Syria.

"Turkey's possible actions in Syria, as well as a response to them promised by the US president, will inevitably sharply complicate the peace process in this country ... I can only confirm that Russia categorically opposes interference in the internal affairs of Syria by any foreign state," Klintsevich wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

The United States had backed Kurdish forces in Syria as allies in the fight against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), but Turkey considers them to be an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey has classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.