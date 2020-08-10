MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Moscow insists that Germany should respect the rights of detained Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev, and firmly rejects his extradition to the United States, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Kaznacheev was detained by Berlin police on May 29. The US suspects hIm of being engaged in cyberfraud and laundering of at least $310 million in the darknet.

"We are highly concerned over the German police's detention of Denis Kaznacheev ” a Russian citizen, a musician and a DJ ” at the request of the US authorities. We insists that the Russian citizen's rights should be respected. We expect the German court to consider his case impartially. We are categorically against his extradition to the US, where a politically motivated 'witch hunt' for 'Russian hackers' and 'influence agents' has been long ongoing," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.