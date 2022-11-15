Moscow Opposes US Hunting for Russians in Countries Around the World - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUTNER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The United States does not stop hunting for Russians in third countries, and such a practice is unacceptable for Russia, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"As for the arrest or detention of our citizens in third countries, we have repeatedly stated that we categorically oppose the US practice of hunting for Russians in various countries of the world," Antonov said. "Today I have to admit that the Americans do not stop but continue such activity."

Antonov spoke to the press after he visited Russian citizen Roman Seleznev, who is serving sentences in the US Federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.

In October, the US Department of Justice charged two oil traders and five Russian citizens, including Artem Uss, son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region, with sanctions evasion and money laundering.

Artem Uss and Yury Orekhov are accused of using false documents to purchase sensitive US military equipment to provide it to the Russian defense sector. Uss was immediately arrested in Italy. The 40-year-old has denied any wrongdoing and rejected voluntary extradition to the United States.

Roman Seleznev was detained by US special services in the Maldives in 2014 and was transferred to the United States. His defense, his father and the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident a kidnapping and a violation of international law. In 2016, Seleznev was convicted of cyber fraud and was sentenced to 27 years in prison the following year.