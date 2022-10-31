Moscow Optimistic About Development of Relations With Israel - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia is optimistic about the development of relations between Russia and Israel and ready to work with any government, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"We are always optimistic about relationships with all our partners," Bogdanov told reporters.

When asked whether Russia is ready to work with any government of Israel that will be formed following elections, the diplomat said "of course."