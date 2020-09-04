Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy Put on Coronavirus Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Moscow Theological Academy, the main religious school of the Russian Orthodox Church, was quarantined after the university head, Bishop of Zvenigorod, was diagnosed with COVID-19, the church said Friday.

"Due to the COVID-19 diagnosis of Feodorit, the bishop of Zvenigorod and the head of the Moscow Theological Academy, the academy is on quarantine," the working group on coordination of church facilities during the pandemic said.

The academy, which was founded in the late 17th century, is Russia's oldest higher education institution.