MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The recent remarks by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who has described Russia's claims against Berlin and the OPCW in connection with the Navalny case as "absurd," are outrageous and untenable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The remarks were made by Maas at the German Bundestag on Wednesday. He also threatened Russian officials with sanctions if the alleged poisoning incident with the Russian opposition figure "is not investigated and the necessary information is not made available."

"As for Heiko Maas' thesis that Russia's claims against Germany and the OPCW are absurd, such remarks are outrageous and do not stand up to any criticism. All we want is to get legal, technical and organizational assistance both in the bilateral Russian-German format and via the OPCW in the interests of conducting a comprehensive, objective and unbiased investigation of all the circumstances of the incident that occurred with Alexey Navalny," the ministry said, noting that the "propagandist attack against Moscow is not abating in Berlin.

The ministry stressed that it was very interested in who was behind this "anti-Russian provocation that had been orchestrated from the very beginning."

The diplomats once again demanded that Germany honor its obligations under the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters.

"The German side must provide explanations, despite its persistent reluctance to do so. Excuses previously made to us are not accepted. They are unconvincing," the ministry said.