MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Moscow is outraged by the inaction of the Philadelphia police after the attack on the crew of Russia's Channel One in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are outraged by the blatant inaction of US law enforcement officials in relation to the attack that the correspondents of the Channel One crew were subjected to in Philadelphia on October 28. Filming a report practically in the very center of the city, Russian journalists were surrounded by a crowd, as far as we understood, we are talking about looters. They were forced to defend themselves," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Despite the resistance ... the journalists lost all their professional equipment and were injured. American law enforcement officers were not around not only at the moment of the attack itself ” this happens, but there was no assistance from their side, even when the injured journalists directly asked the nearest police patrol for help," she added.

Later in the day, the foreign ministry spokeswoman also said that Moscow would raise the issue regarding the incident in bilateral discussions with Washington and within international organizations.

"We, of course, will raise questions in specialized structures, we will raise this issue in a bilateral format, when will be communicating with our American partners," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

Earlier in the day, Channel One correspondent Georgy Olisashvili told Sputnik that the crew of the Russian broadcaster had been attacked in Philadelphia during protests, which erupted following the murder of a black man by police. The cameraman received a concussion, but the police did little to help, he noted.