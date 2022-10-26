Moscow Outraged Italy Uninvited Russia to Experts Group Meeting on Mass Destruction Arms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russia is outraged by Italy's decision to withdraw Russia's invitation to a meeting of the experts group of the initiative to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

We are outraged by the fact that Italy withdrew the invitation previously sent to Russia to the meeting of the Counterproliferation Initiative's Operational Experts Group that opens in Rome on October 26. We express a strong protest," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow views Rome's move as unfriendly, the diplomat added.