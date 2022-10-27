UrduPoint.com

Moscow Outraged Italy Uninvited Russia To Experts Group Meeting On Mass Destruction Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia is outraged by Italy's decision to withdraw Russia's invitation to a meeting of the experts group of the initiative to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We are outraged by the fact that Italy withdrew the invitation previously sent to Russia to the meeting of the Counterproliferation Initiative's Operational Experts Group that opens in Rome on October 26. We express a strong protest," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow views Rome's move as unfriendly, the diplomat added.

The Italian Foreign Ministry said later in the day that Moscow had been informed of the decision in advance, and that this decision was made together with other participants of the meeting.

"The decision not to involve Russian experts in the PSI (Proliferation Security Initiative) Operational Experts Group session, currently being held in Rome, was taken in accordance with the main countries taking part in the initiative.

Out of transparency, Italy - being the rotating President - had given advance notice to the Russian Federation as to such a decision," the ministry said.

The exclusion was not only prompted by Russia's actions in Ukraine, but also by Moscow's "increasingly polarising and non-cooperative attitude in the major international fora on disarmament and non-proliferation," the ministry claimed, adding that Russia had already been excluded from such events in 2014 and 2015 in light of the crisis in Donbas and the annexation of Crimea.

The Italian Foreign Ministry also said that Zakharova's remarks on the issue were "specious."

