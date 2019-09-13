UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Outraged Over Prague's Decision To Relocate Marshal Konev Monument

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:34 PM

Moscow Outraged Over Prague's Decision to Relocate Marshal Konev Monument

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it was outraged over the "cynical" decision of the Prague municipal authorities to relocate the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev and regretted that the Czech government had allowed this

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it was outraged over the "cynical" decision of the Prague municipal authorities to relocate the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev and regretted that the Czech government had allowed this.

On Thursday, the leadership of the Prague 6 district, where the monument is located, decided after a long debate to relocate it to a museum and hold a contest for the creation of a new monument to the heroes and liberators of Prague in 1945.

"We are outraged over the cynical decision of the municipal authorities of the Prague 6 district to transfer the monument to the Marshal of the Soviet Union I.S. Konev, located in this part of the Czech capital, under whose command the troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front liberated Prague from the Nazis in May 1945.

We deeply regret that the local authorities did not heed to the calls of the public and the Czech leadership to prevent such a situation. We continue to consider this step a violation of the provisions of the bilateral Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation of August 26, 1993," the statement said.

According to the ministry, this decision can become a significant irritant in bilateral relations and it will not remain without response.

Czech President Milos Zeman previously said that the situation around the monument to Marshal Konev was a disgrace for the Czech Republic, as it is a symbol of the memory of all the Red Army soldiers who were killed during the liberation of Czechoslovakia in 1945.

Related Topics

Army Russia Prague Czech Republic May August All From Government

Recent Stories

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiri peo ..

55 seconds ago

Anti-Corruption Unit inquires Mansoor over match-f ..

10 minutes ago

Administration arrests 13 managers of malls, seize ..

57 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

1 minute ago

Prowa Colleges' students boycott classes over unav ..

1 minute ago

People to be provided very possible assistance at ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.