MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it was outraged over the "cynical" decision of the Prague municipal authorities to relocate the monument to Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev and regretted that the Czech government had allowed this.

On Thursday, the leadership of the Prague 6 district, where the monument is located, decided after a long debate to relocate it to a museum and hold a contest for the creation of a new monument to the heroes and liberators of Prague in 1945.

"We are outraged over the cynical decision of the municipal authorities of the Prague 6 district to transfer the monument to the Marshal of the Soviet Union I.S. Konev, located in this part of the Czech capital, under whose command the troops of the 1st Ukrainian Front liberated Prague from the Nazis in May 1945.

We deeply regret that the local authorities did not heed to the calls of the public and the Czech leadership to prevent such a situation. We continue to consider this step a violation of the provisions of the bilateral Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation of August 26, 1993," the statement said.

According to the ministry, this decision can become a significant irritant in bilateral relations and it will not remain without response.

Czech President Milos Zeman previously said that the situation around the monument to Marshal Konev was a disgrace for the Czech Republic, as it is a symbol of the memory of all the Red Army soldiers who were killed during the liberation of Czechoslovakia in 1945.