Moscow Outraged Over UK Detaining Iranian Vessel in Gibraltar - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Moscow finds the United Kingdom's detention of an Iranian vessel in Gibraltar outrageous as London continues to try to put the blame over current tensions on Tehran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

Last week, the Gibraltar authorities seized an Iranian oil tanker suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria.

Tehran rejected the allegations. According to Madrid, Gibraltar detained the ship at the request of the US authorities.

"It is outrageous that at the time when the United Kingdom as the closest ally of the United States, together with Gibraltar authorities, took a step that does not comply with international legislation or even EU internal laws ... In this situation, the attempts to blame this difficult situation on Iran continue," Ryabkov said.