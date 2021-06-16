UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Paid Attention To Words About Possibility Of Ukraine's NATO Membership

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

Moscow Paid Attention to Words About Possibility of Ukraine's NATO Membership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Moscow paid attention to US President Joe Biden's statement about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, if necessary, will voice the country's position on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for Ukraine, we heard that, that President Biden hypothetically allowed the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. This is a new element. No such statements have been made before. Of course, in Moscow, we paid full attention to it. I have no doubt that, if necessary, the President will clearly outline our position," Peskov told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

AJK govt presents budget for FY 2021-22 today

17 minutes ago

Pakistani diaspora a great asset for country: FO S ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Biden to Have Opportunity to Find Solutions ..

11 minutes ago

Leopard that killed 4-year-old girl in IIOJK captu ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves pilot test of advanced scanners ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates Steel’s headquarter receives LEED Plati ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.