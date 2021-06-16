MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Moscow paid attention to US President Joe Biden's statement about the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, if necessary, will voice the country's position on the issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"As for Ukraine, we heard that, that President Biden hypothetically allowed the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. This is a new element. No such statements have been made before. Of course, in Moscow, we paid full attention to it. I have no doubt that, if necessary, the President will clearly outline our position," Peskov told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.