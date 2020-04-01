UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Parade To Commemorate Victory Over Nazi Germany Not Postponed - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Moscow Parade to Commemorate Victory Over Nazi Germany Not Postponed - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The date for the military parade in Moscow celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, planned for May 9, has not been changed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, we have not made any other decisions. The situation is being monitored," Peskov told reporters when asked if there are discussions regarding changing the parade's date due to the virus outbreak.

Related Topics

Moscow Germany May

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

27 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

32 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

47 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

47 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.