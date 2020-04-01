Moscow Parade to Commemorate Victory Over Nazi Germany Not Postponed - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The date for the military parade in Moscow celebrating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, planned for May 9, has not been changed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"No, we have not made any other decisions. The situation is being monitored," Peskov told reporters when asked if there are discussions regarding changing the parade's date due to the virus outbreak.