Moscow, Paris Discuss Situation in Libya, Persian Gulf - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Thursday the crisis in Libya and the situation in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Lebanon and Algeria with head of the French Foreign Ministry's Middle East and North Africa Department Christophe Farnaud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the exchange of views, special attention was paid to the situation in North Africa with emphasis on the Libyan crisis, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Lebanon and Algeria," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian ministry, the sides underlined the importance of promoting a comprehensive and non-confrontational approach to the settlement of the regional problems in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also stressed their desire to continue profound bilateral consultations on the regional issues of mutual interest.

The ministry stated that Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department Alexander Kinschak also held consultations with his French counterpart.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament supported by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army governing the country's east, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord ruling in the west.