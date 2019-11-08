UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Paris Discuss Situation In Libya, Persian Gulf - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Moscow, Paris Discuss Situation in Libya, Persian Gulf - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov discussed on Thursday the crisis in Libya and the situation in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Lebanon and Algeria with head of the French Foreign Ministry's Middle East and North Africa Department Christophe Farnaud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the exchange of views, special attention was paid to the situation in North Africa with emphasis on the Libyan crisis, as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, Lebanon and Algeria," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian ministry, the sides underlined the importance of promoting a comprehensive and non-confrontational approach to the settlement of the regional problems in accordance with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also stressed their desire to continue profound bilateral consultations on the regional issues of mutual interest.

The ministry stated that Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department Alexander Kinschak also held consultations with his French counterpart.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament supported by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army governing the country's east, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord ruling in the west.

Related Topics

Africa Army Exchange Russia Parliament Iraq Split Algeria Lebanon Libya Middle East From Government

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

3 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.