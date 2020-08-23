UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Paris Launch Global Consultations On Intermediate, Shorter-Range Missiles - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Moscow, Paris Launch Global Consultations on Intermediate, Shorter-Range Missiles - Lavrov

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Moscow and Paris are launching global consultations, including on intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles and security in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Our call [regarding a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in Europe] was heard only by French President Emmanuel Macron, We are now starting global consultations with the French side covering a wide range of issues, including various aspects of the European security, including intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles," Lavrov said at a forum.

