Moscow-Paris Relations In 'Silent Mode' On France's Initiative - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The relations between Russia and France have been in "silent mode" on France's initiative, with bilateral cooperation stopped, the work of 14 intergovernmental groups suspended, and phone talks between French and Russian officials non-existent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told France Inter radio earlier in the day that France considered it necessary to maintain dialogue with Russia and was not interested in Russia's isolation.

"The embassies of our countries continue to work, in that aspect Madame Minister has not deviated from the truth. Apart from this, however, a total silent mode has been established between us, on Paris's initiative," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's web site.

She pointed out that all mechanisms of bilateral political cooperation had been stopped, the work of 14 intergovernmental groups created for discussion of global and regional challenges suspended, the inter-ministerial consultations discontinued, and the phone conversations at minister's and leaders' levels "had become a thing of the past.

"The communications of Russian diplomats with our colleagues at Quai d'Orsay have been cut to a minimum. Add to this a near complete cessation of any cooperation with Russia even in such areas as culture and education. It is not quite clear what is this maintained dialogue between our countries that was referred to," Zakharova said.

She added that Paris should stop misinforming French citizens and international community.

"We have never forgone a serious and professional dialogue that considers common interests as well as day-to-day realities. The truth is that our Western opponents are not prepared for that, betting on an impossible task of delivering Russia a strategic defeat," she said.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Western countries have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, which resulted in an unprecedented cooling in relations between Russia and the West.

