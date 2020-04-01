UrduPoint.com
Moscow Parliament OKs Legislation On Fines For COVID-19-Infected Self-Isolation Violators

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:47 PM

The Moscow regional parliament, the City Duma, passed on Wednesday a legislation on administrative fines for coronavirus-infected citizens violating the self-isolation regime, and for restaurants and other organizations continuing to operate despite the imposed restrictions

The document envisions administrative fines for organizations in the amount between 30,000 and 40,000 rubles ($381-$508) for officials and between 200,000 and 300,000 rubles for legal entities.

Coronavirus-positive violators of the self-isolation regime may face a fine of 4,000 rubles or 5,000 rubles, if using a vehicle.

The repetition of the administrative offense will be punishable with more significant fines.

