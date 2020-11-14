Moscow Patriarchate Calls for Resumption of Trilateral Religious Format on Karabakh

The Russia-sponsored Nagono-Karabakh peace deal should be followed by the resumption of negotiations between the religious leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations (DECR), said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Russia-sponsored Nagono-Karabakh peace deal should be followed by the resumption of negotiations between the religious leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate department for external church relations (DECR), said on Saturday.

"The establishment of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh is an undeniable political achievement, a great foreign policy victory for the Russian leadership and President [Vladimir] Putin personally. Despite the fact that, of course, not all parties [to the conflict] can be equally satisfied, the most important thing was to stop the bloodshed and save people's lives," Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The DECR's head recalled that there was a mechanism of trilateral talks which brings together the Armenian patriarch, the head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Caucasus and the patriarch of Moscow and All Russia to discuss existing problems.

According to the church official, it is time to return to this format.

"I hope that in the near future, the talks between the religious leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation of the patriarch of Moscow will resume. And then, we will be able to solve the issues that are related to the restoration and normal functioning of religious sites on the territory of both countries," Metropolitan Hilarion added.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region. The ceasefire took effect the same day. The peace deal also envisioned a ceasefire, prisoner swap and deployment of Russian peacekeepers.