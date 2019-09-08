Moscow Patriarchate Discusses Possible Reunion With Orthodox Archdiocese in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe (AROCWE) consults with the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), after failing to secure enough votes to join it, Bishop Savva (Tutunov) told Sputnik on Saturday.

In 2018, the Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to revoke the AROCWE's status as an exarchate and put its churches directly under Constantinople's jurisdiction.

The Russian Orthodox Church offered the Archdiocese to join it instead.

"We are having consultations with them," Savva said.

He added that the majority of the Archdiocese's assembly had voted to join the ROC. Nevertheless, it failed to reach required two-thirds of the vote.

The Archdiocese of Russian Orthodox churches in Western Europe was created in 1931 as a part of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Its original members were mostly Russian immigrants, who had left their country after the October Revolution.