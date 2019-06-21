UrduPoint.com
Moscow Patriarchate Spokesman Blames Georgian Protests On 'Political Divisions'

Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:06 PM

Vladimir Legoida, spokesman of the Moscow Patriarchate, has blamed protests in Georgia over Russia's participation in an Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in Tbilisi on political divisions inside this former Soviet country

"There are no rifts inside the assembly that could have led to this ...

Events of the past day are rooted in social and political divisions in Georgia and the assembly only served as a catalyst," he said on Telegram.

Thousands of protesters tried overnight to storm the Georgian parliamentary building as it hosted a meeting of lawmakers from Orthodox countries. Georgian opposition disrupted the address by a member of the Russian parliament, Sergei Gavrilov. Over 300 were arrested and 240 wounded in clashes outside the parliament.

