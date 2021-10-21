UrduPoint.com

Moscow Pays Attention To 'Russophobic' Statements Made During Austin's Visit To Ukraine

Moscow Pays Attention to 'Russophobic' Statements Made During Austin's Visit to Ukraine

Moscow paid attention to "aggressive Russophobic" statements made during the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Ukraine, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Moscow paid attention to "aggressive Russophobic" statements made during the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Ukraine, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"At the same time, of course, we drew attention to the aggressive Russophobic tone of the head of the Pentagon. These statements directly encourage revanchist sentiments of the war party in Kiev," Zakharova told a press conference.

