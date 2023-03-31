Moscow Pays Coupons, Part of Nominal Price on Issue of Eurobonds Maturing in 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday that it had fully paid the coupons and a part of the nominal price on the issue of sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2030 worth 17 billion rubles ($219.6 million) in the national Currency.

The paying agent for Eurobonds ” NCO JSC National Settlement Depository ” received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 8.9 billion rubles ($116.4 million), the ministry said in a statement.

Thus, the obligations to repay part of the principal debt on Russian government securities and to service them were fulfilled by the Ministry of Finance of Russia in full, the statement read.