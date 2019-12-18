Moscow Perplexed Over US Bill on Russia Sanctions Over Alleged Intervention in Libya

Moscow is perplexed over a new bill submitted to the US Congress on sanctions against Russia over alleged intervention in Libya, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Moscow is perplexed over a new bill submitted to the US Congress on sanctions against Russia over alleged intervention in Libya Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"This is very perplexing, although in relation to the United States this word no longer clearly conveys the essence of what is happening," Zakharova said, commenting on draft Libya Stabilization Act, which provides for sanctions against Russia for "military intervention" in Libya.

Unfortunately, such aggressive actions as these proposed sanctions have long been part of US policy, she added.

Zakharova recalled that Moscow "is ready to make a significant contribution [to the Libyan crisis settlement], because it maintains contacts with all existing Libyan political forces," and also advocates the cessation of all hostilities, and an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue.