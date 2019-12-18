UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Perplexed Over US Bill On Russia Sanctions Over Alleged Intervention In Libya

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:07 PM

Moscow Perplexed Over US Bill on Russia Sanctions Over Alleged Intervention in Libya

Moscow is perplexed over a new bill submitted to the US Congress on sanctions against Russia over alleged intervention in Libya, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Moscow is perplexed over a new bill submitted to the US Congress on sanctions against Russia over alleged intervention in Libya, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"This is very perplexing, although in relation to the United States this word no longer clearly conveys the essence of what is happening," Zakharova said, commenting on draft Libya Stabilization Act, which provides for sanctions against Russia for "military intervention" in Libya.

Unfortunately, such aggressive actions as these proposed sanctions have long been part of US policy, she added.

Zakharova recalled that Moscow "is ready to make a significant contribution [to the Libyan crisis settlement], because it maintains contacts with all existing Libyan political forces," and also advocates the cessation of all hostilities, and an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States Libya Congress All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights latest developments in ..

23 minutes ago

Gatherings banned in parts of Delhi after India ci ..

26 seconds ago

Sindh University extends last date for examination ..

28 seconds ago

HESCO Chief asks hundred percent outstanding dues ..

30 seconds ago

Hinduvta movement in India would endanger regional ..

39 seconds ago

FBR to curb under invoicing of imports

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.