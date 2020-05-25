Moscow Planning to Continue Gradual Easing of Coronavirus Restrictions - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Moscow is planning to continue gradual easing of the coronavirus restrictions as the situation with the infection continues improving, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Monday.

"Over the last weekend, the situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection continued gradually improving. So we are planning to further gradually relax the existing restrictions," the mayor said.