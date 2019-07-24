Moscow Plans to Convene Expert Meeting in September to Discuss Security in Persian Gulf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed plans to organize an expert conference in September on the topic of promoting security in the Persian Gulf, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Today I met with [Vitaly] Naumkin, the academic director of the Russian academy of Sciences' Institute of Oriental Studies, and we agreed that the institute could become a platform for convening the first expert meeting of all interested parties to discuss our concept and see what level of opportunities we have ... We will invite political scientists and experts from all interested countries ... maybe as soon as September," Bogdanov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Bogdanov presented the Russian concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf to foreign diplomats accredited in Moscow.

The main principles underlying the concept are a step-by-step approach, multilateralism and strict observance of international law, primarily in regards to the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

The future strategic task outlined in the document is the creation of a system of joint security efforts and cooperation in the Persian Gulf with equal involvement from all the states in the region, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. Most recently, on July 19, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the United Kingdom's Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the strategic strait since May. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

Following the incidents, Washington began building its military presence in the Persian Gulf. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and the USS Mason destroyer were deployed to the region.