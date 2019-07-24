UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Plans To Convene Expert Meeting In September To Discuss Security In Persian Gulf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Moscow Plans to Convene Expert Meeting in September to Discuss Security in Persian Gulf

The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed plans to organize an expert conference in September on the topic of promoting security in the Persian Gulf, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry proposed plans to organize an expert conference in September on the topic of promoting security in the Persian Gulf, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"Today I met with [Vitaly] Naumkin, the academic director of the Russian academy of Sciences' Institute of Oriental Studies, and we agreed that the institute could become a platform for convening the first expert meeting of all interested parties to discuss our concept and see what level of opportunities we have ... We will invite political scientists and experts from all interested countries ... maybe as soon as September," Bogdanov told reporters.

On Tuesday, Bogdanov presented the Russian concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf to foreign diplomats accredited in Moscow.

The main principles underlying the concept are a step-by-step approach, multilateralism and strict observance of international law, primarily in regards to the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

The future strategic task outlined in the document is the creation of a system of joint security efforts and cooperation in the Persian Gulf with equal involvement from all the states in the region, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Tensions in the Gulf region have been on the rise over the past several months. Most recently, on July 19, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the United Kingdom's Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

Several other oil tankers have been attacked in the strategic strait since May. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents, while Tehran has denied its involvement.

Following the incidents, Washington began building its military presence in the Persian Gulf. According to the Pentagon, an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and the USS Mason destroyer were deployed to the region.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Washington Pentagon Oil Tehran United Kingdom United States May July September All From

Recent Stories

Expats played active role to project Kashmir issue ..

1 hour ago

Mueller Reiterates His Probe Did Not Uncover Any T ..

1 minute ago

Capital Development Authority transfers over 150 o ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister's visit to US being hailed widely: ..

1 minute ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 3384 kanal ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister's US visit being applauded largely

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.