Moscow Plans to Convene UN Security Council Meeting Due to Nord Stream Incidents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russia intends to convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council due to recent provocations related to the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Monday, operator Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.