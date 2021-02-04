Moscow Plans to Hold 'Serious Negotiations' With Washington on Reaction to Russian Rallies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Moscow plans to have a "serious conversation" with Washington over the US embassy's support for unauthorized rallies in Russia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"Of course, we plan to monitor this and to have a serious conversation with Washington," Zakharova told a briefing.

Western countries are focusing on Russia while neglecting their internal issues, the spokeswoman said.

Zakharova cited the United States, where "the violence is growing," and suggested that this should be something that other countries focus on.