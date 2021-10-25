Moscow Plans to Send Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan Later This Week - Diplomat

UrduPoint.com

Russia plans to send a new batch of humanitarian assistance, including medications, to Afghanistan, later this week, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

"We very much expect that this will happen this week ...

(We plan to deliver) food and medication," Kabulov said.

The defense ministry and the ministry of emergency situations will take part in the humanitarian operation, the diplomat added.

"The operation will include not only humanitarian assistance deliveries but also evacuation of Russian citizens and students," Kabulov went on to say.

