Moscow Plans Vaccination of 6-7Mln People Over Long-Term Period - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Roughly 6 to 7 million Moscow residents should expect to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 at some point in the future, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Sunday.

"We have to vaccinate between 6 and 7 million people over the entire period.

You cannot start up such a machine right away. Therefore, it is necessary to gradually unwind, enter, work out the mechanism of both data recording and the logistics of supply chains, including delivery and storage," Sobyanin said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.